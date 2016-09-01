Festival will be Lit Up by stars

Tickets go on sale today (Thursday 1 September) for Lit Up 2016 – the East Riding’s festival of words.

October sees the welcome return of two of the most important events in the literary calendar – Beverley Literature Festival and Bridlington Poetry Festival.

This year they have joined forces to create one great festival, with some of the biggest names from the worlds of poetry, fiction, journalism, science and current affairs, introducing their books, talking about their lives and offering fresh perspectives on the things that matter the most to us.

Dorcas Taylor and Antony Dunn have created a vibrant programme of events that reflects contemporary writing in all its forms.

Dorcas Taylor, director of the festival, said: “It’s been so exciting combining the best of both festivals to create Lit Up. We really hope our audiences enjoy the wide-reaching nature of this programme.

“We have got some incredible speakers and performers appearing this year. There are some truly distinguished names, emerging voices, old favourites, brand new commissions and some real surprises in store.”

Poets, novelists, historians, actors, broadcasters, public figures – this year’s festival has them all.

Many are household names, including Yorkshiremen Alan Titchmarsh, Simon Armitage, Gervase Phinn and Ian McMillan.

The festival will also be shaking things up with some strong words from one the UK’s most controversial writers, Will Self, who has been given a blank canvas to present new material written especially for Lit Up.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “I am delighted that the council has been able to support this new-look festival this year, and am really looking forward to an eclectic mix of literature, poetry, and great thinking!

“I am particularly pleased that we are able to take the festival into schools and libraries and help share the value of literature, poetry and words in general away from more traditional venues. I am looking forward to some superb events this year.”

For full details of the programme and how to book visit www.litup.org.uk or call the box office on (01482) 392699. Tickets for events can be bought online, over the phone or in person at Beverley Library.