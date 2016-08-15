Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Yorkshire's Olympic boxing champ Nicola Adams today vowed to bring home a historic second gold medal and confidently said it would be 'another day at the office'.

The first woman ever to win boxing gold - at London 2012 - is vowing to become the first British boxer in almost a century to successfully defend an Olympic title.

A double was last achieved by Harry Mallin in 1924.

In an exclusive chat at Team GB in the Olympic Village - watch full video here - she said the Women's Fly 51kg title is coming home to Yorkshire.

Adams, aged 33, from Leeds, who trains with the Olympic boxing team at the English Institute Of Sport, fights on Tuesday at 3pm (BST) in the quarter final, into which she was given a bye.

She will square up to Bulgaria’s Stanimira Petrova, who ran her to a close split decision when they last fought. A win will put her in the semi and guarantee at least a bronze.

Nicola Adams going for a second historic Olympic gold

Her opponent for gold would then likely be Chinese woman Ren Cancan who she knocked down and beat in 2012, to claim the first Olympic women's boxing gold medal in history.

"This is just as important to me but I'll be treating it as another day at the office," Adams told our man in Rio, Graham Walker.

"I'm looking forward to boxing on Tuesday and hopefully bringing back another gold medal to Leeds."

She said the support she gets back home will help her to victory.

"It means everything to me," she said, flashing her famed big white smile.

"I love the support I get from Leeds and Yorkshire and hopefully I can do them proud."

She said that financial support, which comes from UK Sport from those buying National Lottery tickets, had helped to make her Olympic dreams come true.

Adams, tipped as a favourite to carry the GB flag at the closing ceremony next Sunday, said: "The support from the National Lottery has been amazing - all the funding and everything has been good."

360 PHOTO: Take an exclusive 360 degree look at Team GB headquarters in the Olympic Village, where all the athletes are staying - CLICK HERE.

Have you downloaded the free YEP app available on Android and iphone?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ANDROID VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE iPHONE VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP