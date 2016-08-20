Eliza’s triathlon feat brings in funds for trust

A youngster from North Newbald recently completed her first triathlon and raised more than £400 for a wildlife trust.

Eliza Loftus, 8, took on the Garfield Triathlon at Castle Howard, raising £435 for the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

She completed a 100m swim in the lake, a 4km bike ride and a 1.3km run, completing the event in 45 minutes and 55 seconds.

She had prepared well for the event, attending a junior Parkrun in Leeds, biking up hills, learning how to stop and start, and running with her bike.

Eliza started outdoor swimming in June, which was by far her biggest challenge.

Eliza said: “I chose to raise money for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust because I love animals, whether it’s pets or wildlife in the garden and elsewhere.

“I feel really happy knowing the money raised will help wildlife in my local area, as it is so important. The fundraising kept me going on the day, as it was quite daunting being in the lake on my own!”

Her mum Rachel said: “Eliza couldn’t believe she had completed the triathlon and her first words were ‘I want to do another one!’

“We are really proud of her for raising so much money and she can’t wait to do another one for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.”