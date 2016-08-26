Claire preparing for her new challenge at poultry company

Middleton-on-the-Wolds based poultry producer T.Soanes & Son has created a new role of financial controller.

Claire Wright, from Seaton, has been appointed to fill the new position.

Mrs Wright previously worked at a specialist plastics manufacturing company in the food and pharmaceutical industry and joined T.Soanes & Son to manage the business’ finances in July.

She said: “I am looking forward to working with the team at Soanes Poultry as it is obviously a very forward thinking and progressive company. I enjoy the challenge that factory production creates for an accountant to manage.

“I am delighted that I am able to combine my accounting experience in manufacturing with my personal background in agriculture.”

General manager Nigel Upson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Claire to the team as a valuable staff member and we hope our strong financial performance will continue to give customers the confidence to grow long-term partnerships with us.”