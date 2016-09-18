Church column with Pastor Alex Appiah

In life we face many moments of crisis, difficulties and challenges that have potential to sink our faith or shatter our confidence.

The question is what do you do, when faced with a life difficulty?

The natural human responses in times of difficulties include panic; fear; shiver; scream; cry; run!

In such situations many of us choose to react negatively instead of respond positively!

However, there is a better way:

“We can follow the example of Jesus!” When faced with a difficult challenge (in Mark 7:31-37), He did this: “Looking up to heaven, he sighed and said, “Ephphatha,” which means, “Be opened!”(verse 34)

There are three important lessons we can learn from Jesus’ approach to challenges or difficulties.

1. Look Up! – When He was presented with a problem, Jesus withdrew from the public’s view and looked up to the Heavenly

Father for directions on what to do.

Friends, we can obtain help from above! Psalm 121:1-5 says “I look up to the mountains does my help come from there? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth!

“He will not let you stumble; the one who watches over you will not slumber.

“Indeed, he who watches over Israel never slumbers or sleeps. The Lord himself watches over you! The Lord stands beside you as your protective shade.”

I want you to know God cares about what you’re going through and is ready to help.

2. Draw Down! – Jesus in the face of the enormity of the challenge ‘sighed’. He took a deep breathe! He drew inspiration from His acknowledgement of the authority of the Father over every circumstance.

When you’re faced with a difficult issue don’t react, take a deep breath and compose your thoughts.

Then acknowledge the Lord over your life, God for inspiration and directions on what to do. He will surely help, if you ask for His help.

Proverbs 3: 5 says “Trust in the Lord with all your heart do not depend on your own understanding.

Seek his will in all you do and he will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your own wisdom. Instead, fear the Lord and turn away from evil.”

Learn to ask God, what should I do in this situation?

3. Speak Out! – Jesus spoke out in faith from the inspiration He had drawn down from gazing on the

Heavenly Father. He spoke out the solution to the problem! “Ephphatha” which means “Be opened!”

In whatever situation, you can in faith, speak out positively, the solution or answer you want to see!

Don’t describe the problem; speak out the change you want to see!

In every situation of life challenges, we need to look up to God, our maker, hear His assuring voice or whisper of peace into our hearts and minds.

Then from a position faith and strength from above, we can speak out the solution into the situation. We can overcome whatever life throws at us.

In conclusion, I will encourage you that God is faithful to those who trust Him.

He will answer your prayers and bring the solutions you asked for.

In Jesus’ case, Mark 7:35 says “Instantly the man could hear perfectly, and his tongue was freed so he could speak plainly!”

You will overcome the challenges in your life, so don’t look down but look up!

Remain blessed and thank you.