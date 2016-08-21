Church column with Father Paul Dowling

For many of us, August is the month of holidays and relaxation.

We hope and pray to have good weather during the school holidays so that we can be outside as much as possible and enjoy our environment, especially when we live in such a beautiful location as East Yorkshire.

St Marys Church, Market Weighton.

Resting and relaxation is an important part of life as it gives us the opportunity to recharge ourselves ready to take up our work again once the holiday is over.

Resting from work (our paid employment) also gives us the chance to give more of our time to family and friends and I think we can all say that time is one thing that we are short of?

God has created our beautiful world for us to live in and enjoy and so we are giving glory to God by making the most of it’s beauty.

This month is an opportunity to relax and connect with our surroundings and those closest to us.

When we read the Creation narrative in the book of Genesis, God creates everything “good” and when he has finished with His creating work He is satisfied with what he has done and then rests on the seventh day.

“Thus heaven and earth were completed with all their array.

“On the seventh day God had completed the work that he had been doing.

“God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on that day he rested after all his work of creating.” (Gen. 2:1-3).

So we need one day a week to rest from the work that we do and once a year we are in need of an extended period of rest from our usual routine.

So we give thanks to God, rejoice in the opportunity that we have to be energised by our time with our loved ones and we can remind ourselves that we work to live not live to work.

The employment that we have is important because it allows us to enjoy life and the company of those who mean the world to us.