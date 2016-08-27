Brothers win at charity golf day

Rotary Club president David Hirst with Roger and David Stanton

Golfers swung into action at the Rotary Club’s Golf Day and raised more than £1,500 for various charities, including Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Action Medical Research.

The winners of the KP Club competition with 47 points were brothers Roger and David Stanton, who also won last year.

