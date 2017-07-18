Local solicitors set to tackle triathlon

Law firms across East Yorkshire, including Pocklington, are taking part in a special Super Sprint Triathlon at Castle Howard this Saturday (22 July) to raise money for charity.

Pamela Precious, a private client solicitor based at Harrowells’ Pocklington office, who recently became president of Yorkshire Law Society at a ceremony at Merchant Taylors’ Hall, York, said: “I’ve known people with Huntington’s Disease. It is a terrible, debilitating illness and I’m pleased to be raising money for the Huntington’s Disease Association during my year in office.

“The Yorkshire Law Society Triathlon Challenge is great fun and a super family morning out.

“We look forward to welcoming as many law firms as possible who wish to enter, and their families, to raise money for this important charity.”