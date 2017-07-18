Local solicitors set to tackle triathlon

Law firms across East Yorkshire, including Pocklington, are taking part in a special Super Sprint Triathlon at Castle Howard this Saturday (22 July) to raise money for charity.
Pamela Precious, a private client solicitor based at Harrowells’ Pocklington office, who recently became president of Yorkshire Law Society at a ceremony at Merchant Taylors’ Hall, York, said: “I’ve known people with Huntington’s Disease. It is a terrible, debilitating illness and I’m pleased to be raising money for the Huntington’s Disease Association during my year in office.
“The Yorkshire Law Society Triathlon Challenge is great fun and a super family morning out.
“We look forward to welcoming as many law firms as possible who wish to enter, and their families, to raise money for this important charity.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Pocklington Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.