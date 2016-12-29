Local health group issues winter vomiting bug advice

NHS East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is asking people with the diarrhoea and vomiting bug to keep it to themselves.

Sufferers in the Pocklington area are urged to avoid GP surgeries and hospitals as the peak norovirus season approaches.

Although it can be caught at any time of the year, norovirus is often referred to as the winter vomiting bug as it is more common through the winter.

It is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK and affects people of all ages.

The bug is highly contagious and can be spread by coming into contact with an infected person, a contaminated surface or by consuming contaminated food and water.

Closed spaces, such as hospitals, schools and care homes enable the bug to spread rapidly and an outbreak can close down hospital wards, which has a knock on effect throughout the local NHS and social care system.

Paula South, director of quality and integrated governance/executive nurse at NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG has said: “There is no treatment for norovirus, but it is important for people who do have the bug to keep hydrated.

“Most people will recover within a few days, without any long-term effects.

“People who are infected are usually contagious from the moment they begin to feel ill until at least three days after they recover. We would strongly urge anyone who thinks they may be infected to stay at home, so not to risk spreading the virus further.”