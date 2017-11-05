Lions’ concert of note for Jessie’s Fund

Selby, Minster and Derwent Lions clubs held a summer fundraising concert at Queen Margaret’s School in Escrick.

The concert raised money for Jessie’s Fund, a small charity based in York which helps children with life-limiting illness and disability, many of whom are unable to speak, to communicate through the use of music.

The event managed to raise £3,000 and a cheque was presented to Lesley Schatzberger, the founder of Jessie’s Fund, witnessed by the head of Queen Margaret’s School Jessica Miles.