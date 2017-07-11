Lions clubs put on summer concert

The Derwent, Minster and Selby Lions Clubs have organised a summer concert which will be staged at Queen Margaret’s School in Escrick.

The concert, in aid of York-based Jessie’s Fund, takes place on Saturday 15 July from 6.30pm.

The main concert sees Selby and York Rock choirs, together with the Scunthorpe Cooperative Junior Choir perform before Barton Town Band takes centre stage with a Last Night of The Proms style concert.

For details or to order tickets, priced £12, visit http://lionssummerconcert.yolasite.com or call 01904 481265.

Earlier in the day, between 2pm and 5pm, ‘Treading the Boards’ will be performing songs from Sister Act, Move It and Moana.

Tickets are £7.50/£2.50 children/under 5s free.