Lindum celebrates top 50 feat

Elvington-based Lindum Group has featured in a list of the largest employee-owned businesses in the UK. The company is ranked 32nd in the Top 50 list which is produced each year by the Employee Ownership Association.

The company believes being employee-owned contributes greatly to its ongoing success.

Chairman David Chambers said: “We believe we have a dedicated workforce who take extra pride and care in their work because they have a vested interest in the company and its future. What’s more, the dividend payments – along with the Profit Related Pay we give all employees equally - means the company’s success is shared with everyone.”