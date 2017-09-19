Lincoln artist Edward Waite at Acorn Gallery

Lincoln Artist Edward Waite will be appearing at The Acorn Gallery in Pocklington this Saturday (23 September) from 11am with a brand new collection, including some Yorkshire favourites.

Edward was keen to book this latest exhibition with The Acorn Gallery after a series of successful shows in previous years.

Artist Edward Waite.

He said: “Being an artist can be a bit of a lonely job so it is great to spend time chatting to the people who are buying my work.

“It gives me great joy and is a real privilege.”

Edward has been fortunate enough to sketch his way around the world, filling his sketch books with inspiration from cities in all four corners of the globe.

His technique of swirling lines of paint was, in fact, discovered in a New York diner and he still uses this method today.

Gallery owner Diane Wass said: “There is something strikingly energetic about Edward’s cityscapes that makes you stop and pay attention.”

The exhibition will run until Saturday 30 September.

For more information visit www.theacorngallery.co.uk or call 01759 307652.