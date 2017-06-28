Lights fantastic on show for hospice

St Leonard’s Hospice, which has a fundraising shop in Pocklington, is glowing with success after its Midnight Walk.

More than 1,000 people took to the streets of York dressed in head-to-toe neon in support of the hospice.

Sponsorship money is still being collected but the total raised is expected to be in excess of £60,000.

Staff and volunteers, along with around 900 walkers, were involved in the 6.5 mile circular walk which began at York College.

Katie Jackson, events fundraiser at the hospice and Midnight Walk lead, said: “On behalf of everyone at St Leonard’s Hospice I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved with the Midnight Walk!

“A huge thank you to the volunteers who made it happen and the walkers for their overwhelming support. See you all next year!”

The St Leonard’s Hospice ‘It’s a Knockout’ fundraiser is returning later this year.

Teams are being encouraged to sign up for the ever-popular Hospice event, based on the TV series, on the Knavesmire on Sunday 3 September.

Teams of between 8 and 10 people, over the age of 16, can enter by visiting www.stleonardshospice.org.uk or calling Annie Keogh on 01904 777 777.

A £100 non-refundable deposit is required to secure a place.