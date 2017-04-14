Letter: Yorkshire Wolds Railway reopens for business

The Yorkshire Wolds Railway opens its doors for 2017 at Fimber Halt, situated near Wetwang and Fimber, on Sunday 16 April between 11am and 5pm.

It will then be open every Sunday and Bank Holiday until the end of October.

In an improvement over previous years, locomotive “Sir Tatton Sykes” will be in operation all day (subject to availability). Entrance to the site and visitor centre is free, with a small charge being made for cab rides.

Now about to enter its third year of public operation, the YWR has seen interest in the project grow considerably.

In addition to a cab ride along the sites demonstration line, visitors to the site can also enjoy a historical walk through the cosmetically restored BR coach that contains many photographs and original artefacts from when the line was in operation. A well stocked shop offering tea and coffee along with railway related items is also on offer.

The big news for 2017 will be the proposed extension in to what the YWR refer to as field 2.

The YWR is always keen to involve new people, and anyone interested in becoming a member, volunteering for any aspect such as driving (after training), making a donation or just finding out more should visit the YWR website at www.yorkshirewoldsrailway.org.uk, or call 01377 338053.

Ed Hague

Chairman of Yorkshire Wolds Railway