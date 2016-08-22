Letter: Town is being spoiled by too many houses

I would like to agree with the Mayor of Pocklington regarding concerns over house building in Pocklington.
In my opinion the town is already being spoiled by too many houses and cars, the town centre and all facilities will soon be at bursting point.
Do the planners ever consider the extra cars involved with every extra house built?
I doubt it, we already have roads getting blocked, cars parked on footpaths and no proper places to park them.
Howard Richardson
Pocklington
