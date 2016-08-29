Letter: Represent all the community

Earlier this year, I, along with many others, voted for Mr Andy Strangeway to represent the Pocklington area on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council on the basis that he promised to fight for better services.

I now have concerns about how we are being represented at County Hall.

I would like to know why Cllr Strangeway is publishing online certainly not humorous pictures and comments of some of our Conservative councillors.

He seems to be spending all his time harassing the Conservative group.

Is this a one-man campaign against the council?

Cllr Strangeway was also the only councillor in the entire authority not to vote in favour of a motion relating the council’s policy on fracking.

We did not put him in office just to rattle Conservative councillors.

He should spend his time properly representing our interests – or stand down without further cost to his local electorate!

Giles M Singleton

Barmby Road,

Pocklington