Letter: Poignant play about veterans’ D-Day memories

I recently attended an excellent play called Bomb Happy, hosted by The Pocklington Arts Centre.

The play helped bring to light the D-Day memories of five members from the York branch of the Normandy Veterans Association.

Now down to just three surviving members, we were privileged that these gentleman were able to attend the sell-out show and see their story told on stage.

As remembrance day approaches their experiences are particularly poignant as we remember these brave men and their fallen comrades.

