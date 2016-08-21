Letter: Make your views heard over new bus proposals

You couldn’t make it up! East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) used a detailed transport needs assessments survey, carried out by 72 unpaid parish transport champions, who put in many hours over a six month period and received 3,398 responses. Many of the responses were asking for more public transport provision, different routes and new bus stops.

ERYC’s response to this survey was to ignore the requests and cut 59 supported services saving £600,000!

Having ploughed through the consultation document the main proposed cuts for this area are

* Last bus York to Pocklington, Monday to Thursday 8.15 main road only.

* No buses to Bridlington and Driffield from Pocklington on a Sunday

* First bus Pocklington to York on a Sunday 10.10 - one hour later.

* Huggate, Numburnholme and Burnby Tuesday bus scrapped.

* Villages on 195 route day services scrapped and no buses on Saturday.

lNewton-on Derwent buses virtually scrapped.

A drop in consultation in an information bus will be held in the Market Place, Pocklington on Friday 19 August 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Any residents with concerns about these proposals should attend.

Richard Bryon

Pocklington

