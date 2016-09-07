Letter: Leaving locals to clear up travellers mess

I see from the coverage in the Pocklington Post that our East Riding ward councillor, Andy Strangeway, would welcome travellers to camp on his doorstep.

That may be fine for him but what about his neighbours and the rest of his home village of Full Sutton, where I have relatives. Would they welcome travellers to camp on the village green?

We see how much mess travelling groups leave on public grounds, including playing fields. They arrive, stay for a few days or weeks and then head somewhere else, leaving the local council to clear up the mess.

The same councillor has also been critical towards an East Rising member over late payments of council tax. So how can he support a travellers’ camp on his doorstep when these so-called travellers don’t pay income tax or council tax?

Richard O’Brien

Broadmanor

Pocklington