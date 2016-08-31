Letter: Christian values must make a return to Britain

Wake up Britain.

We need a return to grass roots Christianity, then revival will come.

A prominent American’s daughter, Ann Graham, was interviewed following the attacks on September 11, saying she believed God was deeply saddened by this, but for years we have been telling God to get out of our schools, to get out of our government and to get out of our lives.

Then someone said we better not read the Bible in school or spank our children when they misbehave.

Then someone said teachers better not discipline our children when they misbehave. And we said OK.

Then someone said let’s let our daughters have abortions if they want and they won’t tell their parents. And we said OK.

Then the entertainment industry said let’s make TV shows and movies that promote profanity, violence and sex.

Even 11-year olds now think porn is the norm.

Then we wonder why our children have no conscience, don’t know right from wrong and why it doesn’t bother them to kill strangers or classmates.

Funny how we had a Christian Prime Minster David Cameron endorsing Christian values – yet boasting he brought in same sex marriage.

Funny how we believe what the newspapers say but question what the Bible says.

If you discard this thought process, don’t sit back and complain about what bad shape the world is in.

Are you thinking?

Julie Burton

Park Lane

Bishop Wilton