Letter: A nation built on Christian principles

Have we gone political correctness crazy? Schools are ditching the term BC (Before Christ) and AD (Anno Domini - After Christ) in favour of BCE (Before Common Era). But the British Qualifications and Curriculum Authority defended the move, despite Jewish and Islamic figures saying the terms are not offensive.

Our nation is going crazy! We have been telling God to get out of our schools, to get out of our lives and out of the workplace.

We are forgetting the foundations of schools, governments and the NHS were built on Christian ethos and principles but now we are removing these foundations by taking the school assembly out of the equation, removing the Florence Nightingale schools of nursing which began the day with prayer and permitted prayer on the wards. We have created a gender euphoria culture disturbing the minds of innocent children, even down to dress code!

Then we wonder why things start to go wrong when we remove these foundations!

Restoration will see our waters turned into wine. Roll on revival in Britain!

Julie Burton

Park Lane

Bishop Wilton