Leisure site work completed

The £300,000 refurbishment of the Tone Zone gym at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife in Pocklington is now complete.

The Tone Zone gym incorporates a new TRX wall, which has already proved popular at East Riding Leisure Beverley and Goole.

In addition to the TRX Wall, the new Tone Zone gym now has 50 stations and includes a free weights area, the latest cardiovascular equipment, and two multi-functional trainers.

The cycle studio has also being refurbished and, for the first time in the East Riding, will feature Vismo X technology.

Darren Jackson, senior facility manager, said : “This refurbishment is excellent news for our customers here in Pocklington, and means that we can offer state of the art facilities, including technology not available elsewhere in East Riding Leisure.”

In addition, customers at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife in Pocklington can now take advantage of a new way of booking their exercise classes and courts online.

The mobile-friendly software – also designed for tablets and desktop computers – allows users to log in to East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife either as a member or non-member. Classes can be booked by type, date or activity, and users can see at a glance if particular classes have availability.

The new system works across all devices, so customers get the same experience across all platforms, ranging from an iPhone/Android type smart-phone to tablets such as the iPad, Kindle Fire and Samsung Note, all the way up to a full size desktop PC.

For full details of the refurbishment, the new online booking system, and all the other facilities at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife, visit www.eastridingleisure/francisscaife.