Latest app to catch bus is just the ticket

Bus company East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) has launched a new phone app to revolutionise travel for the region’s commuters.

The free EYMS Buses app allows travellers to buy tickets, plan journeys and track buses direct from their smartphone.

As well as providing all the information needed to catch a bus, the app also gives passengers a greater choice of tickets, including some tickets that are exclusive to the app, and some tickets which are cheaper on the app than on the bus.

The company’s commercial manager Bob Rackley said: “We’ve been trialling the app with a small pilot group for some time and everyone who’s tried it has said how easy and simple it is to use.

“We believe this new app will transform the way people will travel around the region, as well as helping many people save money on travel costs. Buying your bus ticket through your mobile is so convenient, as you can use your credit or debit card, and some tickets are cheaper on the app too.”

Pete, one of the pilot group members, has been trialling the app for several weeks and has found it really helps him when travelling.

He said: “The app is a great idea and works perfectly.

“Finding your way around the menu is simple. It’s so easy to use that even my five year old nephew was able to use it to plan a journey.

“I love the bus tracker, as it means I spend a lot less time waiting at the bus stop, and it’s definitely going to make my life a lot easier.”