Landowners in Pocklington area urged to look at development opportunities

Farmers and landowners in the Pocklington area have been urged to take advantage of current development opportunities that have arisen across the region due to the absence of a five-year housing land supply.

Under the National Planning Policy Framework, local authorities must, by law, demonstrate a five-year supply or the relevant Local Plan policies are deemed out of date.

If this happens, the Framework’s “presumption in favour of sustainable development” is initiated meaning that those councils unable to demonstrate their five-year plan are in a much more vulnerable position when it comes to speculative planning applications.

“Farmers and landowners need to act now,” said Helen Boston, a planning consultant at land, property and business consultancy George F White.

“Currently, many councils across Yorkshire are preparing a new Local Plan or reviewing their existing Plan. The opportunity therefore to sell land at a significantly higher value, if planning permission can be achieved, is there to take advantage of. We’re working with a number of clients at the moment on such opportunities, guiding them through the development process to ensure their asset fulfils its potential.”

Some local authorities are under considerable pressure to demonstrate that they have a healthy supply pipeline of land for development. As such, preparing, reviewing and amending their Local Plan is a key priority, and, critically, an ideal time to speak to them about potential development sites.

Helen added: “We can provide guidance for a range of planning, architectural, development and sale matters.

“Whether it’s something you want to pursue yourself and just need to know if it’s feasible or not, or you’d like us to negotiate with developers on your behalf and oversee the project management of a development programme, we can assist.

“Either way, there could be a great opportunity to maximise the value of your land now, as local authorities focus on defining their long-term regional development strategies.”

For strategic planning and development opportunities in your area and support in putting your land forward for development contact Helen Boston on helenboston@georgefwhite.co.uk or 01677 425301.