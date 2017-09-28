Labour Party looks for bus service help

The West Wolds Branch of the Labour Party held a highly enjoyable and successful Quiz Night at Pocklington FC earlier this month.

Sixty people attended the event, which was organised by constituency secretary Catherine Minnis and the branch’s fundraising team.

The £378 raised will go to support future Labour Party campaigns on behalf of local people.

The branch currently is the calling for a Pocklington town bus service to meet the needs of residents in our rapidly expanding town and is lobbying various councils.

If you would like further details and would like to sign a petition in support, Labour Party members will be on hand at a street stall in Pocklington market place between 10am and 1pm on Saturday 30 September.