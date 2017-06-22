Keep on running – a non-stop ultra marathon feat

A member of Pocklington Runners has completed an amazing ultra marathon feat to raise funds for charity.

Rob Letts, 43, ran 200 miles non-stop with the support of his fellow runners to bring in more than £1,600 for the MacMillan Nurses appeal.

Rob at the end of the race with his fellow Pocklington Runners.

Rob from Sutton on Derwent, started his epic journey with 50 other competitors in Hull. The route then followed the Humber until reaching the start of the 80-mile long Wolds Way.

Running through the night, Rob was joined by a number of other Pock Runners who accompanied him from Millington to Wharram Percy, then on to Filey, arriving at 5am the next morning.

From there, he then joined the Cleveland Way which took him to the finish line – a further 110 miles away at the market town of Helmsley.

Crossing the finishing line after 58 hours and 45 minutes Rob was one of only 19 out of the 50 who completed the challenge.

Rob said afterwards: “The second night was the hardest as I had to make the three climbs to the top of High Cliff Nab, Roseberry Topping and Captains Cook’s monument. But I had some great support from two Pocklington Runners Stuart Smith and Michael Smith, who kept me on track.

“The final 10 miles were the most painful as my feet were so sore, it felt like I was running on a bed of nails!”

Rob Letts, who works for iglu estate agents, has already raised more than £1600 for Macmillan Nurses and the company pledged to pay £100 to the appeal for every new property that comes on to the market with them in the Pocklington Area for the remainder of 2017.

Pocklington Runners meet on Wednesdays at 6.30pm at Pocklington RUFC. All levels from beginners to ultras welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/pocklingtonrunnerspage/ for more details.