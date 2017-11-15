Jug and Bottle hosts kids’ fundraising sale

The Jug and Bottle at Bubwith recently hosted a special fundraising event.

Owner Louise Smith’s sons Charlie and Toby, along with several of their Bubwith CP School friends aged 9 and 10 years, organised a sale of books, toys, outgrown clothes, cakes and sweets to raise money to buy much needed food for Kitchen for Everyone volunteer group in York.

The children also baked cakes to sell and organised a ‘Human Fruit Jackpot Machine’. The sale raised over £150, which meant the children were able to buy various food items for the charity.