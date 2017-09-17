Join Sinfonia Viva at the arts centre

There will be a chance to join Sinfonia Viva on Saturday 30 September at 7pm at Pocklington Arts Centre as part of the Classically Yours series for a sensational musical performance with award-winning workshop leader James Redwood.

The Grammy nominated orchestra will perform with members of the community in the beautiful performance space at Pocklington Arts Centre.

Community arts officer June Mitchell said : “This promises to be a performance of intimate poignancy, drawing on the input of the local community to create a concert that is truly special and unique for Pocklington.

“Join us and share in an evening of music created and performed by Pocklington people alongside Sinfonia Viva musicians.”

Tickets cost Adults £6, Children £5 and are available from Pocklington Arts Centre Box Office on 01759 301547.

Thanks to a grant from Arts Council England and investment from the council, Classically Yours will see some of the UK’s top orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, play at venues in the area.