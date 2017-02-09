John Bishop to play Pocklington

Comedian John Bishop is heading to Pocklington as he announces two warm-up performances at the arts centre.

Before John sets off on his brand new tour, Winging It, around the UK later this year, the comedian will stop off at Pocklington Arts Centre on April 12 and 13.

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including ‘John Bishop’s Australia’, ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ and ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’. More recently his new series ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ sees him chatting, one to one with some of the UK’s biggest names.

And staff at the arts centre think it will be one of the fasting selling shows to date.

James Duffy, assistant manager, said: "We are delighted to have secured two warm-up shows with John, prior to what promises to be his biggest tour yet.

"This booking highlights the national reputation PAC has gained and the shows takes place in the one of the venue's strongest comedy seasons to date with forthcoming performances by John Culshaw, Chris Ramsey, Rob Beckett, Patrick Monahan, Katy Brand and Tony Law.

"We expect high demand for tickets and for both of John's shows to sell out very quickly, with advance booking advised for all other events. We always recommend people go on waiting lists for return tickets, so please contact the venue's box office for further info."

Tickets will be on sale from tomorrow (Friday February 10) at 10am via the Pocklington Arts Centre box office, website and Ticketmaster.