I am Kloot singer heads to Pocklington Arts Centre

The lead singer of top Manchester rock band I am Kloot will be performing at the Pocklington Arts Centre next month.

John Bramwell has announced the release of his first studio solo album “Leave Alone The Empty Spaces” and a live tour of a brand new show which will visit Pocklington on Wednesday 15 November.

A spokesman said: “Audiences can expect a highly personal experience from a performer who has completely immersed himself in the experience of connecting with live audiences of all kinds.

“This adventure has taken John to little rooms above pubs (after promising a fan he would play in their town that ‘doesn’t have gigs’) to World War II underground bunkers in Germany.”

Tickets for John Bramwell and the other acts recently announced by the arts centre are available by visiting pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01759 301547.