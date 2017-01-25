Huge funding for Pock flood defences

Pocklington is set to receive half a million pounds of government funding which will go towards flood prevention in the town centre.

The newly-allocated cash is part of the £556million for the government’s Northern Powerhouse project.

Sir Greg Knight, MP for Pocklington, has previously made representations for funding to be made available for Pocklington to improve the flood protection for the community and for local businesses.

Sir Greg said: “This money will help to protect the town from flooding in future and is most welcome.

He adds: “This shows that the Government is indeed investing in the North.”

The new money, which is part of a number of grants made to boost jobs and encourage growth across Yorkshire, was announced by the Minister for the Northern Powerhouse, Andrew Percy MP.

The town has been hit by flash flooding at various points during the last few years including the Boxing Day floods in 2015.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “The council has submitted a planning application for the Pocklington Flood Alleviation Scheme which will be considered in line with the normal planning process.

“Funding for this scheme will be drawn from several sources which includes a contribution from a local developer, from Flood Defence Grant in Aid and an indicative allocation of Local Growth Fund money from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership is also available for use, subject to a successful business case being presented.”

The structure would store potential flood water from Pocklington Beck upstream, before it reaches the centre.