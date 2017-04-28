Huge crash as tour sprinted into Scarborough

The was plenty of drama at the end of the first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough today.

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen claimed victory but a number of riders were caught up in a huge crash just yards from the finish line.

By Richard Ponter

The LottoNL-Jumbo rider beat out Australia's Caleb Ewan Briton's Chris Opie to claim the win.

Several riders went down during the bunched sprint onto Royal Albert Drive, with some taking a while to get back to their feet.

The 173km started in Bridlington and travelled through Pocklington, Ryedale, Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay before concluding on the seafront.

