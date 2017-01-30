Hospice charity shop urgently needs new volunteers

A hospice charity shop, in Pocklington, is issuing an urgent appeal for volunteers.

The St Leonard’s Hospice charity shop on Waterloo Lane, in Pocklington, is looking for people to help out with a range of tasks.

The roles involve serving customers and ensuring high quality service is maintained at all times, as well as helping the shop managers and other volunteers to ensure the shop remains clean, tidy and well stocked. Don’t worry if you’ve never worked in a shop before – training will be provided.

The St Leonard’s Hospice retail volunteers range from teenagers completing their Duke of Edinburgh Award and mums who help while their children are at school, to retired people who have time to spare and those who have experienced the care St Leonard’s Hospice offers and want to give something back.

Helen Moreton, Retail Manager at St Leonard’s Hospice said “Our volunteers play a huge part in our organisation and without them we could not do what we do. Our charity shops play a vital part in generating the £4.85million it takes to run the Hospice annually. The work is very rewarding and never dull! If you think you could spare a couple of hours a week, we’d love to hear from you.”

If you are interested in this opportunity or would like to hear more, please call the Retail Office on 01904 788777 or email enquiries@slhretail.co.uk.