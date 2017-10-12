Hop to concert at brewery

The voice finalist Sally Barker and guitar superstar Vicki Genfan will launch their new Album ‘In The Shadow of a Small Mountain’ at The Hop Studio brewery in Elvington.

The gig will be held on Saturday 11 November at 7pm.

Brewery founder Dave Shaw said: “Our tap room has become very successful on Friday nights and putting on small gigs is a natural progression.

“The Brewhouse is a very intimate venue. Sally and Vicki are going to be playing on a small stage right up against the mash tun and the copper. We can only get 50 people seated and there will be some additional standing room. We’ll have four tasty craft beers on hand pump, a range of bottled beers, and we’re launching new keg taps that night.”

Admission is by ticket only. Tickets are only available from www.wegottickets.com/event/411005