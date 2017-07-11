Homes plan for former GPs surgery

Plans to develop the old Pocklington GPs Surgery on Barmby Road have been submitted to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council for approval.

The application is hoping for consent to allow the old surgery to be demolished to make way for new houses.

In its place there are plans for six three-storey three-bedroomed houses and three two-storey two-bedroomed homes.

As part of the application there will be spaces for 13 cars.

The site was vacated in 2015 when the Pocklington GPs surgery moved to the The Beckside Centre on West Green in a £4million move.

The new surgery includes significantly improved accessibility for all patients, and improved reception and waiting areas providing more space and comfort. There are additional consulting and treatment rooms, providing space to expand the practice, while meeting the needs of the existing and increasing patient lists.

Any interested parties wishing to view the new application on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website can do so by entering the code 17/01940/PLF.