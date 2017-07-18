Home security cash available

Money is now available to certain residents in the Pocklington area to help them minimise the fear of crime by increasing their home security.

The safe and sound scheme, run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, allows people who may be vulnerable, to apply for additional home security measures such as additional locks for doors and windows, door chains and window alarms.

To qualify, applicants must be aged 60 or over or disabled and be a home owner, private sector tenant or housing association tenant and the combined savings of everyone living in the household does not exceed £5,000.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement at the council, said: “I would urge those who are eligible to apply for the safe and sound grant to do so. The scheme will improve their home security, which in turn will help them feel safer in their home and community.”

Email safe.communities@eastriding.gcsx.gov.uk or telephone 01482 396380 for more information.