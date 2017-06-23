Holme-based travel counsellor part of company’s success

An Holme on Spalding Moor based travel agent is celebrating after her company gained another accolade.

Judith Maughan, who runs her own travel business as part of holidays company Travel Counsellors, is celebrating after the company was named in The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 at the weekend for an impressive sixth time.

The list ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing international sales and highlights those organisations who have experienced substantial growth over the last two years.

Since launching her travel business in 2006, Judith has seen it go from strength to strength.

She puts the success down to the unique personal service she can provide to her customers.

Judith said: “I am proud to be part of a company that has been recognised in this way and that has grown because our customers value the truly personalised and tailor-made travel service that we provide.

“It’s great to know that I have the back up and support of an international company whilst running my own business, and this accolade reaffirms our continued success and growth.

“Of course, it wouldn’t be possible without my customers who have helped me to build my business, so it is recognition and thanks for their continued loyalty too.”

The independent global travel company has 1,000 travel counsellors, including Judith, running their own businesses across the UK and a further 600 in its international operations,