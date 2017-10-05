Holiday homes park set to open at Allerthorpe

A former golf club in the Pocklington and district area is set to reopen in spring next year as a five-star holiday park.

Allerthorpe Golf Club, which closed four years ago, has been taken over by luxury holiday home company Park Leisure.

An artists impression of the new luxury holiday park at Allerthorpe.

More than 40 jobs are expected to be created at the site which will be transformed and redeveloped into a high end holiday park featuring 150 luxury holiday homes.

The park, along with the fully matured 30-year-old golf course, will reopen in spring 2018.

Park Leisure said the development has already attracted significant interest with all 150 homes expected to sell quickly.

Park Leisure Allerthorpe will operate 12 months a year and the company said it will deliver a luxury experience at the site.

Allerthorpe Golf Course.

Miles Dewhurst, CEO and co-founder of Park Leisure, said: “Home to our headquarters and three of our existing parks, Yorkshire is incredibly important to us as a business, and we’re pleased to extend our holiday home offering within the region.

“Allerthorpe is ideally situated in an idyllic rural setting within easy reach of York, and provides us with a fantastic opportunity to contribute to Yorkshire’s growing popularity as one of the most desirable holiday locations in the UK.”

A Park Leisure spokesman said: “For more information on Park Leisure please visit www.parkleisure.co.uk or to register interest in the new Allerthorpe park please contact Matthew Keir on 0808 159 8457 or e-mail Matthew.Keir@parkleisure.co.uk