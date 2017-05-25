‘Holding out for a hero’ nominations now open

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service is asking members of the public to nominate their local hero.

Last year’s winner was Mike Edwards, Mike was walking his dog along a riverbank when a he heard a woman call for help. The woman had fallen into the water and was being swept downstream, Mike jumped into the water and rescued her bringing her to safety.

Members of the public are being asked to think of someone they know, which could be a family member, friend or colleague who they feel has acted in a heroic manner and is deserving of receiving the Local Hero Award.

Although Mike’s award was for his selfless bravery in rescuing a woman from the river, nominations could submitted be for quick thinking actions in any situation such as a road traffic collision, medical response or simply for people who just make a positive difference to others through their actions.

Chief fire officer Dene Sanders at Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This annual event celebrates the achievements of staff, partners and the public who have contributed to creating safer communities. For the Local Hero award, we are asking people to nominate someone they think has acted in a manner befitting the title of Local Hero.”

Nominations can be submitted to Humberside Fire and Rescue Service by completing the online nomination form, or by sending a letter to: Local Hero, FREEPOST NEA3610, Humberside Fire & Rescue Service, Hull, HU4 7BR.

For nominations to be considered, you must include your name, mobile number and email address and the full name of the person nominated and their mobile number and email with an explanation as to why you think they should win the award.

The closing date for nominations is Friday August 25, 2017.