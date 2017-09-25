Hockney film to show at Arts Centre

A feature film starring a world-renowned artist who has created a number of masterpieces focusing on the Yorkshire Wolds will be shown at Pocklington Arts Centre.

David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 and 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 will be aired at the arts centre on Saturday 2 December at 7.30pm and Tuesday 5 December at 1pm and 7.30pm.

Widely considered Britain’s most popular artist, David Hockney is a global sensation with exhibitions in London, New York, Paris and beyond, attracting millions of visitors worldwide.

A spokesman said: “Now entering his ninth decade, Hockney shows absolutely no evidence of slowing down or losing his trademark boldness.

“Featuring intimate and in-depth interviews with Hockney, this revealing film focuses on two blockbuster exhibitions held in 2012 and 2016 at the Royal Academy of Art in London.”

Tickets for the showings are available by calling 01759 301547 or by visiting pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk