A feature film starring a world-renowned artist who has created a number of masterpieces focusing on the Yorkshire Wolds will be shown at Pocklington Arts Centre.

David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 and 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 will be aired at the arts centre on Saturday 2 December at 7.30pm and Tuesday 5 December at 1pm and 7.30pm.