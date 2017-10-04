History of farming and its future discussed in talk

After conducting some Probus Club business, the chairman David Brown asked John Taylor to introduce the speaker Nigel Laws, from the National Farmers’ Union.

Mr Laws presented to the members a very interesting, informative and thought-provoking talk which was very appropriate for the day of the meeting - British Farming Day.

He described briefly the history of the Union from its foundation over a hundred years ago.

He went on to show how farming had developed from being a highly labour intensive industry to today’s methods involving much advanced technology and electronic navigation.

Using statistical information gathered from international sources attention was drawn to the critical needs for considerable increases in food production world-wide and the importance of British farming in that connection.

His illustrations showed how the members of the NFU were doing their bit to improve productivity, the overall quantity and, above all quality and traceability of agricultural and horticultural produce.

The NFU has representatives working closely with the Government and the EU to ensure that the voice of British farming is heard in the corridors of power. The nature of Nigel’s talk provoked searching questions from his audience, which he successfully answered.

The chairman proposed a vote of thanks which was carried with acclaim.