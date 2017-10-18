High flying Harry’s £940 for Lupus UK

Pensioner Harry Davies managed to raise £940 following his glider flight exploits.

Mr Davies, of Northfield Road, was raising funds for Lupus UK as his daughter, Holly Firth-Davies, suffers from the condition.

Mr Davies, 90, said: “We managed to raise more than £900 thanks to people donating online, and via cash and cheques.

“All the money has now gone to Lupus UK. I would like to thank everyone who donated to the cause.”