Helen ready to tackle Brazil bike adventure

A Shiptonthorpe woman is busy fundraising and training in readiness for a charity cycle across Brazil later this year.

Helen Gowthorpe-Triffitt will be cycling 350km along Brazil’s tropical coastline and through Atlantic rainforest to raise money for Women v Cancer.

Helen has been training hard round lanes near Shiptonthorpe, in addition to running her soft furnishing business from home, plus fundraising for Brazil.

Helen said: “I did a couple of sponsored swims for cancer charities a few years ago, and when I heard about the Brazil trek I thought it would be an experience, I’m really looking forward to it.”

She recently biked 80 miles in two days “including some big hills” and will be stepping up her schedule in the coming weeks.

So far she has raised more than £2,000 from events and car boot sales, and her fundraising efforts will also continue up to her departure; including this weekend when she is combining the 40th birthday celebrations for her partner, Mark Britton, with another charity push.

She is inviting all her friends and friends of friends to join her and Mark at Pocklington Rugby Club on Saturday evening (3 June) from 7.30pm for a disco, supper and raffle.

Anyone who would like to support Helen can make donations via her JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/Helen-Gowthorpe.