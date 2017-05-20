Heart Foundation event teed up

The British Heart Foundation Golf Day, organised by the BHF Pocklington and District Branch, will take place on Friday 16 June at The Oaks Golf Club near York.

The golf day is open to teams of four gents, four ladies or mixed teams in am-am format with two to count. The event is Stableford scoring with a 90% handicap allowance.

A Pocklington BHF spokesman said: “The price for all of the above is £140 per team. For further information contact Delia Smith on 07752 616923 or email dhsmith8@btinternet.”