Hearing Dogs centre welcomes York dignitaries

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People staff were thrilled to welcome the York Civic Party to their Beatrice Wright Centre in Bielby earlier this month.

The guests included The Lord Mayor of York Councillor Barbara Boyce, Lady Mayoress Valarie Clark, The Sheriff of York Gillian Brian, Sheriff’s Lady Anne Bush and other special guests.

Lucy Ward at Hearing Dogs said “We were thrilled the York Civic Party took time out of their busy schedules to visit our training centre so that they could learn more about our life-changing work.”