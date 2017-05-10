Special dining out experience for autism and anxiety sufferers in Pocklington

A special dining out experience that caters for anyone that suffers from autism and anxiety takes place later this month.

Kangaroo’s Pop-Up Restaurant has been organised by Burnby woman Ruth Startin, 34, aimed at those who find eating out stressful, scary and uncomfortable.

Teaming up with an old friend who had recently qualified as a chef, Kirsty Beighton, the pair have created a menu of food without the extra stress. For example, sauces come separate, there will be no overly loud music, and no dazzling fluorescent lights. There is also no dress code.

The event ise at Pocklington School on Friday and Saturday May 26 and 27. To book a table call 07597 918119 or visit www.eventbrite.co.uk.