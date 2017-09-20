Health scheme for smokers and obese

East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is introducing a health programme for smokers and people with a BMI of and/or greater than 35 to encourage local residents to improve their wellbeing and live the healthiest lives possible.

The CCG’s vision is to prevent ill health and encourage people to live healthier lifestyles by actively promoting healthy behaviours.

One of the ways this can be done is through tackling smoking and reducing obesity and, when they need support from NHS services, helping people to understand their options and better manage their own health through self-care and shared decision-making.

Available from Monday 16 October, the new programme will offer all people with a BMI greater than 35, or people who smoke, a referral to either a weight management programme or stop smoking services.

This will be for a six-month period of health optimisation, in advance of any planned non-urgent operation.

Craig Dobson, GP and medical advisor to East Riding of Yorkshire CCG said: “Our aim is to encourage and empower patients to take greater responsibility for their lifestyle choices. We believe it is fundamental that patients are given the skills, knowledge and support to take more accountability for their own wellbeing to ensure they can lead a healthier lifestyle.

“There is already a well-used and effective smoking cessation service in place run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, people entering this health and wellbeing programme will have access to this service to help them to quit smoking.

“We are investing in a new weight management service which will complement the existing Live Well Programme run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which is targeted at people requiring weight management support prior to bariatric surgery. The new service will also be run by the Council and will provide weight management support to people who have a BMI of greater than or equal to 35 prior to surgery.”

Patients with conditions that need urgent or emergency surgery will not have to take part in the health and wellbeing programme, however all patients will continue to be offered lifestyle advice and support.