Headmistress steps down after nine years

It was the end of an era at Pocklington Infants School on the last day of term when a much-loved member of staff called it a day.

Headmistress Gill Campbell retired after spending nine years at the school on Maxwell Road.

Mrs Campbell is presented with a wooden carved owl.

She had taken just 1/5 day off her entire time at the school due to sickness.

The children raised money to present her with a wood carved owl while Mrs Campbell donated a mural to the school as her leaving present. Dr Lynn Bartram will take over as the new head in September.