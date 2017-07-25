Headmistress steps down after nine years

It was the end of an era at Pocklington Infants School on the last day of term when a much-loved member of staff called it a day.
Headmistress Gill Campbell retired after spending nine years at the school on Maxwell Road.
She had taken just 1/5 day off her entire time at the school due to sickness.
The children raised money to present her with a wood carved owl while Mrs Campbell donated a mural to the school as her leaving present. Dr Lynn Bartram will take over as the new head in September.
